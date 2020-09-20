Baby rescued in Buwelikada collapsed building incident dies

-

The baby rescued from the collapsed building incident in Buwelikada has passed away while receiving treatment at the Kandy Hospital.

A five-storey building has collapsed on to another building at the Buwelikada area in Kandy early this morning (20) due to the inclement weather experienced in the area.

Three individuals including a one-and-half-month old baby were rescued from a house next to the collapsed building and hospitalized.

However, two more persons, believed to be the parents of the deceased child, are currently reported as missing.

Search operations are underway to locate the duo.