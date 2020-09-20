Baby rescued in Buwelikada collapsed building incident dies

Baby rescued in Buwelikada collapsed building incident dies

September 20, 2020   10:07 am

-

The baby rescued from the collapsed building incident in Buwelikada has passed away while receiving treatment at the Kandy Hospital.

A five-storey building has collapsed on to another building at the Buwelikada area in Kandy early this morning (20) due to the inclement weather experienced in the area.

Three individuals including a one-and-half-month old baby were rescued from a house next to the collapsed building and hospitalized.

However, two more persons, believed to be the parents of the deceased child, are currently reported as missing.

Search operations are underway to locate the duo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories