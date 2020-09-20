Man stabbed to death in Pitabeddara
September 20, 2020 02:25 pm
A man has been stabbed to death using a sharp weapon at the Tennahena area in Pitabeddara, last night (September 19).
The murder has been the result of a clash between two parties, according to the police.
In addition, a woman injured in the clash has been admitted to the Matara Hospital, before being transferred to the Karapitiya Hospital for further treatment.
The deceased male is a 34-year-old resident of the Pitabeddara area.
Further investigations are launched by Pitabeddara Police.