Man stabbed to death in Pitabeddara

A man has been stabbed to death using a sharp weapon at the Tennahena area in Pitabeddara, last night (September 19).

The murder has been the result of a clash between two parties, according to the police.

In addition, a woman injured in the clash has been admitted to the Matara Hospital, before being transferred to the Karapitiya Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased male is a 34-year-old resident of the Pitabeddara area.

Further investigations are launched by Pitabeddara Police.