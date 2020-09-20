Man stabbed to death in Pitabeddara

Man stabbed to death in Pitabeddara

September 20, 2020   02:25 pm

-

A man has been stabbed to death using a sharp weapon at the Tennahena area in Pitabeddara, last night (September 19).

The murder has been the result of a clash between two parties, according to the police.

In addition, a woman injured in the clash has been admitted to the Matara Hospital, before being transferred to the Karapitiya Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased male is a 34-year-old resident of the Pitabeddara area.

Further investigations are launched by Pitabeddara Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories