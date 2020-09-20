Man caught committing fraud worth Rs 10 mn using fake cheques

-

A man has been arrested by the Athurugiriya police for committing fraud worth nearly Rs 10 million using fake cheques.

Reportedly, the suspect had carried out the fraudulent operation under a false name and different National Identity Cards.

The suspect had used a lost NIC and fake name –Ashok Adiyappan– to obtain various products including JUKI sewing machines, water pump motors, air conditioners, laptops, and mobile phones.

According to the police, the man had tricked businessmen into selling goods to him through cheques transactions and then re-selling them at a lower amount through third parties.

The operation had been carried out in Athurugiriya, Mount Lavinia, Kollupitiya, Moratuwa, and Dehiwala areas.

He had previously been remanded for eight years for such fraudulent activities and was later had been issued an arrest warrant by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court for committing similar crimes even after release.