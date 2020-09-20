COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka at 3,287

-

Three more cases of novel coronavirus have been identified increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 3,287.

Three recent arrivals from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine.

Accordingly, 185 patients infected with the virus are being treated at selected hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, while the total number of recoveries moved to 3,088 with 18 more patients being discharged today (20) over complete recovery.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.