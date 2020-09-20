COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka at 3,287

COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka at 3,287

September 20, 2020   08:36 pm

-

Three more cases of novel coronavirus have been identified increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 3,287.

Three recent arrivals from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine.

Accordingly, 185 patients infected with the virus are being treated at selected hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, while the total number of recoveries moved to 3,088 with 18 more patients being discharged today (20) over complete recovery.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories