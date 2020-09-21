Fishermen warned of low pressure area over Northeast Bay of Bengal

-

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that showers will occur at times in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50mm are likely at some places in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong gusty winds about 50-60 kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee district and in the western slopes of the central hills.

Sea Areas:

A low pressure area is formed over Northeast Bay of Bengal. Strong or very strong gusty winds, heavy rainfalls and rough or very rough seas can be expected over Central, Northeast and Eastern Bay of Bengal Sea areas (06N-16N, 83E-96E).

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into aforementioned deep sea of Bay of Bengal until 22nd of September. Those who are in deep sea are advised to reach safer area.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island while winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Batticaloa to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Puttalam and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Puttalam and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough or very rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough or rough at times.