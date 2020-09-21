24-hour water cut in Wattala and surrounding areas

September 21, 2020   11:03 am

A 24-hour water cut will be imposed to several areas in Wattala today (September 21), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut scheduled to commence at 8.00 pm today will last until 8.00 pm tomorrow (September 22).

The interruption to the water supply will be experienced in Wattala, Thelangapatha, Awariwatta, Hekitta, Palliyawatta, Weliamuna, Balagala, Galahaduwa, and Elakanda areas, the NWSDB said.

