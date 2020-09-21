Dayasiri requests public servants to wear local attire on Fridays

September 21, 2020   11:25 am

State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabrics, and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekara requests all public sector employees to wear local attire to work every Friday.

He made this request addressing an event held in Pannala recently.

The state minister said that recommendations regarding the dress code will be informed in the future.

However, stating that this is not a rule, but a kind request, Jayasekara says that for people to have a local mindset, they must value what their country produces.

He further said that new, attractive designs batik will be introduced in order to give a new face for the batik industry.

