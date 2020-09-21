Over 700 Sri Lankans repatriated

-

A host of Sri Lankans stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated, stated the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

They have arrived at the Bandaranaike and Mattala international airports, last night (20) and early this morning (21).

Reportedly, 288 from Australia, 420 in Dubai (UAE), 06 from Chennai (India), and 10 from Japan have returned to the country.

All 724 returnees have been subjected to PCR testing at the airport premises.

Subsequently, they have been moved to quarantine centres operated by the Tri-forces following their arrival at the airport.