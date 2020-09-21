COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka climb to 3,100

-

Twelve more patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital after fully recovering.

Seven Sri Lankans and 01 foreigner receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 03 patients from the Welikanda Base Hospital, and 01 from Iranawila Hospital have been discharged in this manner.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 3,100.

A total of 3,287 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the country thus far while 174 of them are currently being treated for the virus at hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.