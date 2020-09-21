Wife, son, sons friend of Bloemendhal Sanjeewa arrested

Wife, son, sons friend of Bloemendhal Sanjeewa arrested

September 21, 2020   03:48 pm

-

Wife of underworld figure ‘Bloemendhal Sanjeewa’ Geetha, their son, and a friend of the son have been arrested, stated Police Media Division.

The arrest has been made at the Modara by a team of officers attached to the Fort Police.

The police said that 30 grams of heroin, cash worth Rs 129,000, and 05 mobile phones were found in the possession of the suspects.

The suspects are aged 42, 20, and 20 years, stated the Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories