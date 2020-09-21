-

Wife of underworld figure ‘Bloemendhal Sanjeewa’ Geetha, their son, and a friend of the son have been arrested, stated Police Media Division.

The arrest has been made at the Modara by a team of officers attached to the Fort Police.

The police said that 30 grams of heroin, cash worth Rs 129,000, and 05 mobile phones were found in the possession of the suspects.

The suspects are aged 42, 20, and 20 years, stated the Police.