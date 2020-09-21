SJB appoints committee on 20A

-

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has appointed a committee to take necessary further action regarding the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

This decision was taken during the parliamentary group meeting of SJB held at the parliament complex today (21).

The meeting was chaired by the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

The newly appointed committee comprises of:

-Rajitha Senaratne

-Sarath Fonseka

-Kabir Hashim

-Mano Ganesan

-Eran Wickramaratne

-Imthiaz Bakeer Markar

-Lakshman Kiriella

-Dr. Harsha de Silva

-Ranjith Maddumabandara

-Attorney-at-Law Surendra Fernando

-Attorney at Law Shiral Lakthilaka