SJB appoints committee on 20A

SJB appoints committee on 20A

September 21, 2020   04:30 pm

-

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has appointed a committee to take necessary further action regarding the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

This decision was taken during the parliamentary group meeting of SJB held at the parliament complex today (21).

The meeting was chaired by the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

The newly appointed committee comprises of:

-Rajitha Senaratne
-Sarath Fonseka
-Kabir Hashim
-Mano Ganesan
-Eran Wickramaratne
-Imthiaz Bakeer Markar 
-Lakshman Kiriella
-Dr. Harsha de Silva
-Ranjith Maddumabandara
-Attorney-at-Law Surendra Fernando
-Attorney at Law Shiral Lakthilaka

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories