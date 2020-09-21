Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported

-

Eleven more new cases of coronavirus infection have jumped the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka to 3,298.

Eight among the new cases are recent arrivals from Maldives while one from the United Kingdom, and two Indian seamen have been tested positive for the virus.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, 185 active cases are currently under medical care at various hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country moved up to 3,100 as 12 patients were discharged today upon complete recovery from the disease.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.