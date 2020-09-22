COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka at 3,299

-

Another new case of novel coronavirus infection reported last night (21) has moved the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka to 3,299.

Twelve cases of COVID-19 were accordingly detected yesterday. Eight among the new cases are recent arrivals from the Maldives while 01 each from Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, and two Indian seamen also tested positive for the virus.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, 186 active cases are currently under medical care at various hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country moved up to 3,100 as 12 patients were discharged yesterday upon complete recovery from the disease.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.