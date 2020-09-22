PCoI issues summons to Shani Abeysekara

PCoI issues summons to Shani Abeysekara

September 22, 2020   10:06 am

-

Former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara, who is currently in prison, has been issued summons to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on political victimization.

Accordingly, Abeysekara will be appearing before the Commission on September 28.

This is with regard to a complaint lodged at the Commission by a minor officer of Sri Lanka Navy, Gamini Senerviratne, and a Chief of Minor Staff of the Navy K. P. Chaminda.

They claim that the CID had maliciously filed a case against them in connection with the murder of former TNA MP Nadarajah Raviraj in 2006.

Considering the complaint, Chairman of the Commission Retired Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne summoned former CID Director Shani Abeysekera and two other officers to appear before the Commission.

Meanwhile, Abeysekera and several other officials appeared before the Presidential Commission yesterday (21) regarding several complaints made to the Commission, Ada Derana reporter said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories