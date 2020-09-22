-

The Consulate General office of Sri Lanka in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has been temporarily closed, says the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.

The move came after an employee of the Consulate tested positive for COVID-19.

The other staff members of the Consulate, who are currently in isolation, will resume operations on the 25th of September the successful completion of the quarantine procedure, the Sri Lankan mission in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

In the meantime, a person who had arrived in Sri Lanka from the Sri Lanka’s Consulate in Jeddah has also contracted the novel coronavirus, reports revealed.