18 more Covid-19 recoveries reported

Eighteen more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital after completely recovering from the virus, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

Seven patients from the Welikanda Base Hospital, 06 from the Iranawila Hospital and another 05 from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) have been discharged.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 3,118.

168 patients are currently being treated for the virus at hospitals while 3,299 cases have been confirmed in the country thus far.