Alerting others of collapsing building a moral obligation  Police Spokesman

Sri Lanka Police says that if the collapsed building in Buwelikada, Kandy, is found to have been constructed without following proper legal procedures, relevant persons will be charged under the Penal Code.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne mentioned this in reply to journalist’s questions at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters today (22).

Further, it is a moral obligation to alert others if the owners knew in advance that the building is about to collapse or that an accident is imminent, Seneviratne said.

A five-story building on the Sanghamitta Mawatha in Buwelikada, Kandy collapsed onto a nearby house Sunday morning (20), and a family of three – father, mother, and one and half month old infant – was killed in the incident.