Fresh coronavirus cases move total to 3,312

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka escalated to 3,312 this evening (22) as 13 more persons were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Accordingly, 07 recent arrivals from Kuwait and 02 each from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, 01 Indian national and 01 inmate at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu had tested positive.

In the meantime, the recoveries from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,118 earlier today after 18 more patients were discharged from hospitals upon regaining health.

The Epidemiology Unit says 181 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 13 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.