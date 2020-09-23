PCoI inquires Sirisena into statement discrediting Hemasiris testimonies

September 23, 2020   12:38 am

-

Former President Maithripala Sirisena appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) for the first time today (22).

He was summoned to the PCoI to present submissions on his statement, discrediting former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando’s testimony at the Commission.

The former President’s personal secretary, in a letter issued on Sunday (20), has alleged that the former Defense Secretary Fernando has been maliciously lying before the Commission.

The attorney representing the former Defense Secretary stated that an external party discrediting an ongoing testimony, when the opportunity has been given for cross examination, tarnishes the authority and the honor of the Commission.

Accordingly, the former President was notified the former President to present submissions in this regard via an attorney.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories