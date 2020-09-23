-

Former President Maithripala Sirisena appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) for the first time today (22).

He was summoned to the PCoI to present submissions on his statement, discrediting former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando’s testimony at the Commission.

The former President’s personal secretary, in a letter issued on Sunday (20), has alleged that the former Defense Secretary Fernando has been maliciously lying before the Commission.

The attorney representing the former Defense Secretary stated that an external party discrediting an ongoing testimony, when the opportunity has been given for cross examination, tarnishes the authority and the honor of the Commission.

Accordingly, the former President was notified the former President to present submissions in this regard via an attorney.