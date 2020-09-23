Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka at 3,313

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka escalated to 3,313 last night (22) as another person was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The latest patient has been identified as a recent arrival from Saudi Arabia.

Accordingly, 14 positive case of COVID-19 had been detected yesterday, including 07 recent arrivals from Kuwait and 02 others from Saudi Arabia, 02 from the United Arab Emirates, 01 Indian national and 01 inmate at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu.

In the meantime, the recoveries from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,118 earlier today after 18 more patients were discharged from hospitals upon regaining health.

The Epidemiology Unit says 182 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 13 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.