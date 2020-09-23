Maximum retail price for coconut

-

The government says the maximum retail price of coconut should be set at Rs. 70.00.

The State Minister of Coconut, fishtail Palm, Palmyra and Rubber Product Promotion and Allied Industrial Production and Export Diversification, Arundika Fernando noted that legal action will be sought against the vendors who sell coconut over the maximum retail price.

He made this remark addressing a special media briefing held at the Ministry of Plantations on Tuesday (22).

In the meantime, a special outlet to sell coconut at concessionary price was also organized at the ministry premises. The price of a coconut was set at Rs. 60.00 at this outlet.