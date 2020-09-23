Ambassador greets first batch of SL workers leaving for S. Korea after COVID-19

-

The South Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Jeong Woonjin, met with a group of Sri Lankan youth who are set to depart to South Korea for employment.

The group of 21 youth is the first batch of Sri Lankan migrant workers who will be flying to South Korea after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak this year.

They are to depart from Sri Lanka tomorrow (24), according to the Embassy of South Korea in Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the youth, Ambassador Jeong stated that this is a very important and a ‘precious’ occasion.

He added that he is confident that the departing Sri Lankan workers will contribute to the development of South Korea and to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Nearly, 23,000 Sri Lankan workers are currently employed in South Korea. They have remitted around USD 520 million back to Sri Lanka.