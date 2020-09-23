Sri Lankan Embassy in Qatar closed for 2 weeks

-

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha, Qatar says one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

The other employees of the chancery are currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine procedure, the embassy said in a special notice.

Accordingly, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Qatar has been temporarily shut down from the 22nd of September to 05th of October.

The embassy has recommended the following contact details for seeking emergency services:

• E-mail: consular.doha@mfa.gov.lk

• Consular matters: 74703413

• Labour-related matters: 70088771