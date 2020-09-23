CCTV: Three-wheeler spontaneously bursts into flames at fuel station

September 23, 2020   10:56 am

A three-wheeler being pumped fuel at a fuel station on the Ella-Wellawaya main road has spontaneously burst into flames.

The three-wheeler had been parked next to fuel pump when the incident occurred.

However, a major disaster had been averted as the employees of the fuel station managed to extinguish the fire in time.

Reportedly, no person has been injured in the incident.

The spontaneous combustion of the three-wheeler and the following events have been recorded in a CCTV camera fixed at the fuel station.

