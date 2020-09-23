-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday massacre has issued notices on the personal secretary of former President Maithripala Sirisena and the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo.

Accordingly, they are to appear before the Commission at 2pm today (23).

This is with regard to the media releases issued by them with regard to the testimonies made at the Presidential Commission.

The former President’s personal secretary, in a letter issued on Sunday (20), has alleged that the former Defense Secretary Fernando has been maliciously lying before the Commission.

Meanwhile, the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo had released a statement dismissing the controversial testimony made by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando that His eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith could have been aware of the Easter attacks.