Obscene Publications Prohibition Bill to be drafted

-

Publishing child pornography online and through other media have rapidly increased in the recent years despite provision in the Penal Code and the Obscene Publications Ordinance.

Therefore, it has been noted that the existing provisions are inadequate to meet the present circumstances

Accordingly, the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (lCTA) and Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has complied a report containing recommendations and information required to draft a new bill, on the advice of the Attorney General.

Subsequently, a proposal has been submitted to advise the Legal Draftsman to proceed with the preparation of a new bill based on this document.

The approval of the Cabinet has been granted to the relevant proposal, which was submitted by the Minister of Justice President’s Counsel Ali Sabry.