Admission of students to intermediate classes of national schools suspended
September 23, 2020 02:37 pm
The Ministry of Education has decided to suspend the admission of students into intermediate classes in all National Schools in the country, until further notice.
Issuing a press release, the ministry said that it has decided to suspend the admission of students to the intermediate classes under the existing system to review the admission of students to the intermediate grades in all the National Schools of the country.