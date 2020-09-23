Admission of students to intermediate classes of national schools suspended

Admission of students to intermediate classes of national schools suspended

September 23, 2020   02:37 pm

-

The Ministry of Education has decided to suspend the admission of students into intermediate classes in all National Schools in the country, until further notice.

Issuing a press release, the ministry said that it has decided to suspend the admission of students to the intermediate classes under the existing system to review the admission of students to the intermediate grades in all the National Schools of the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories