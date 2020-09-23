Prof. Tissa Vitharana appointed COPA chairman

-

SLPP parliamentarian Professor Tissa Vitharana has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

He was nominated to the position by Lasantha Alagiyawanna while it was seconded by Udaya Gammanpila.

The Committee of Selection, at the meeting held on the 27th of August 2020, nominated 16 members to the COPA in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 119 (1) of the Parliament.

The COPA members include:

Udaya Gammanpila

Duminda Dissanayake

Dayasiri Jayasekara

Lasantha Alagiyawanna

Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle

Shehan Semasinghe

Prasanna Ranaweera

Tissa Attanayake

Prof. Tissa Vitharana

Harin Fernando

Niroshan Perera

Faizal Cassim

Ashok Abeysinghe

Buddhika Pathirana

K. Kader Masthan

Sivagnanam Sritharan

Dr. Upul Galappaththi

B.Y.G. Rathnasekara

Weerasumana Weerasinghe

Prof. Ranjith Bandara

Mohamed Muzammil

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya