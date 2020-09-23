Prof. Tissa Vitharana appointed COPA chairman
September 23, 2020 03:18 pm
SLPP parliamentarian Professor Tissa Vitharana has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).
He was nominated to the position by Lasantha Alagiyawanna while it was seconded by Udaya Gammanpila.
The Committee of Selection, at the meeting held on the 27th of August 2020, nominated 16 members to the COPA in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 119 (1) of the Parliament.
The COPA members include:
Udaya Gammanpila
Duminda Dissanayake
Dayasiri Jayasekara
Lasantha Alagiyawanna
Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle
Shehan Semasinghe
Prasanna Ranaweera
Tissa Attanayake
Prof. Tissa Vitharana
Harin Fernando
Niroshan Perera
Faizal Cassim
Ashok Abeysinghe
Buddhika Pathirana
K. Kader Masthan
Sivagnanam Sritharan
Dr. Upul Galappaththi
B.Y.G. Rathnasekara
Weerasumana Weerasinghe
Prof. Ranjith Bandara
Mohamed Muzammil
Dr. Harini Amarasuriya