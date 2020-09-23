Four more petitions filed challenging 20A

-

Four more petitions have been filed with the Supreme Court, challenging the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Accordingly, six petitions in total have been placed against the draft bill thus far.

Attorney-at-Law Indika Gallage through Attorney-at-Law Dharshana Weraduwage lodged a special application on September 22, claiming that the draft bill requires a public referendum to be passed as it violates basic rights.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) put forward the 3rd petition in this regard, citing the Attorney General as its respondent.

They alleged that certain clauses of the 20th Amendment bill proposed by the government violate a number of fundamental rights and other provisions guaranteed by the current Constitution.

The draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was tabled at the Parliament on Tuesday (September 22), amidst the protests of the Opposition.