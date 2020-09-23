Maithripala returns to observe proceedings of PCoI on Easter attacks

Maithripala returns to observe proceedings of PCoI on Easter attacks

September 23, 2020   04:36 pm

-

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, with his counsel, has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

This is as an observer to listen to the Commissions proceedings and the evidence given by the other respondents related to the case.

This is the second time he arrived at the Commission as an observer.

He arrived last morning (22) for the same purpose and left the premises after nearly three hours.

Meanwhile, the former President has been notified to appear before the Presidential Commission on the 5th of October.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories