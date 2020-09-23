More COVID-19 cases found, total moves to 3,321

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country reached 3,321 as eight more arrivals from foreign countries tested positive for the virus today (23).

The new cases include 05 recent returnees from the United Arab Emirates, 02 from the United States, and 01 from Ethiopia, the Department of Government Information said.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,129 as 11 persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals upon recovery earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 181 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 13 deaths due to the virus outbreak.