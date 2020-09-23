Police releases info on stolen motorcycles, three-wheelers in Western Province

-

Sri Lanka Police is seeking public assistance to locate stolen motorcycles and three-wheelers in the Western Province.

Sri Lanka Police have launched a special operation to find stolen three wheelers and motorcycles in the Western Province between the years 2019 and 2020, said the Office of the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province.

The Police say that information has come to light that the stolen motorcycles and three-wheelers have already been sold to various persons by forging documents and changing their appearance and color.



It is the responsibility of the owner to verify the legitimacy of the three-wheeler or motorcycle used by them, and it is a criminal offense to use a stolen motorcycle or three-wheeler knowingly or unknowingly, the Police further said.

The following telephone number can be contacted to obtain further information on the matter:

Director / Colombo Crimes Division: 071-859 1727

Director / Western-North Crime Division: 071 -859 2167

Director / Western-South Crime Division: 071- 859 2279

Office of Senior DIG / Western Province: 0777-128 128 / 011 2-013060

A list of registration numbers, engine numbers, and chassis numbers of the three wheelers and motorbikes stolen in Western Province during 2019-2020 are as follows:

Three-wheelers:

Three-wheelers by Ada Derana on Scribd



Mortocycles:

Motorcycles by Ada Derana on Scribd