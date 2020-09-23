President says he expects UN to support democratically elected governments

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that it is the responsibility of the United Nations (UN) to support democratically elected government.

The President mentioned this addressing the UN General Assembly via video technology, stated President’s Media Division.

The President said that democratically elected governments understand the heartbeat and needs of their people.

Therefore, he expects the UN to support the process being undertaken by the states to provide sustainable solutions to the needs of the people, the President said.

President Rajapaksa also said that Sri Lanka is committed to pursuing a moderate foreign policy without being biased in any way towards any country or force.