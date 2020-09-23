More foreign arrivals add to COVID-19 case count

-

Three more novel coronavirus cases have been identified increasing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country thus far to 3,324.

According to the Govt. Information Department, two passengers who arrived from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and another from Russia tested positive for COVID-19.

Accordingly, 11 new cases have been confirmed so far today (23).

Five recent returnees from the UAE, 02 from the United States, and 01 from Ethiopia tested positive for the virus previously today.

As per the Epidemiology Unit, 184 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries in the country has climbed to 3,129.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.