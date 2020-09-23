President makes sudden inspection visit to Narahenpita NHDA Office

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made a sudden inspection visit to the Narahenpita Office of the National Housing Development Authority (NHDA).

The President visited the office, today (23), following a complaint made by a client of the NHDA, President’s Media Division said.

As per the complainer, the officers had failed to perform their respective duties on a number of occasions while saying that the staffs were not adequate.

President Rajapaksa, who observed the office, noted that there were sufficient staff members to fulfill their duties properly.

The President also noticed a differently-abled person, who had visited the office seeking services, waiting in great distress and inquired about his background and his need.

The President who met with the staff emphasized that the primary responsibility of the public servants is to fulfill the public needs efficiently and without hesitation.