Investigations have revealed that the ‘Save the Pearls’ organization, belonging to currently detained Hejaz Hizbullah, has received funds from an institute in Qatar suspected to be funding terrorist activities.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court today (23), that the said institute had deposited an amount of Rs 13 million to the bank account of the ‘Save the Pearls’ organization.

The relevant institute in Qatar has been identified as a banned organization that provides funding to various terror groups.

Therefore, the CID informed the court that further investigations are being carried out with regard to the Qatari institution.