Afternoon thundershowers expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, North-central and Central provinces and in Mullaitivu, Vavuniya and Hambantota districts after 12.00 noon, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva, Eastern and Central provinces and in Mullaitivu district.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thunder showers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.