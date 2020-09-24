Several top figures of Yahapalana Govt. to appear before PCoI today

-

Several top figures of the Yahapalana Government are scheduled to record statements with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political victimization today (24).

Accordingly, former Ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Malik Samarawickrama, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Rauff Hakeem and Sarath Fonseka will give evidence before the panel.

In addition, Tamil National Alliance leader, MP R. Sampanthan and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna leader, MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake will also appear before the PCoI today.

They are summoned to the PCoI to give evidence with regard to a complaint filed by the former ministerial secretary Neil Bandara Hapuhinna claiming that the Anti-Corruption Committee set up by the Yahapalana Government had filed cases against certain individuals on baseless grounds by fabricating allegations.

In the meantime, Acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne is slated to record a statement with the PCoI on political victimization at 2pm today (24) regarding a complaint lodged by former Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe.