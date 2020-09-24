PCoI on Easter attacks sternly warns ex-President and 4 others

-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday carnage today (24) has sternly warned former President Maithripala Sirisena, his personal secretary and the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo against issuing media releases on the panel’s ongoing proceedings.

The former President’s personal secretary, in a letter issued on Sunday (20), had alleged that the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando has been maliciously lying before the Commission.

In the meantime, the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo had released a statement dismissing the controversial testimony made by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando that His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith could have been aware of the Easter attacks beforehand.

The PCoI issued notices on the former President, his personal secretary and three Auxiliary Bishops on Wednesday to appear before the PCoI on Easter Attacks this morning.