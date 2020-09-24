PCoI on Easter attacks sternly warns ex-President and 4 others

PCoI on Easter attacks sternly warns ex-President and 4 others

September 24, 2020   11:48 am

-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday carnage today (24) has sternly warned former President Maithripala Sirisena, his personal secretary and the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo against issuing media releases on the panel’s ongoing proceedings.

The former President’s personal secretary, in a letter issued on Sunday (20), had alleged that the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando has been maliciously lying before the Commission.

In the meantime, the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo had released a statement dismissing the controversial testimony made by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando that His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith could have been aware of the Easter attacks beforehand.

The PCoI issued notices on the former President, his personal secretary and three Auxiliary Bishops on Wednesday to appear before the PCoI on Easter Attacks this morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories