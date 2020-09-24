Thirteen more novel coronavirus cases regain health

-

Thirteen more individuals infected with COVID-19 have made complete recoveries today (24), the Ministry of Health said.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 07 patients receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Angoda, 01 each from the Welikanda Base Hospital and Colombo East Base Hosptial, and 04 at the Iranawila Hospital have been discharged in this manner.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 3,142.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 3,324.

The Epidemiology Unit says 169 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.