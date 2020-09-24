MT New Diamond owners agree to fully settle interim claim for Rs. 340 M

-

The owners of the crude oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ have informed Attorney General Dappula de Livera of their agreement to fully settle the interim claim of the government stakeholders for Rs. 340 million.

The coordinating officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne announced this today (24).

The Attorney General, on September 16, had submitted an interim claim of Rs. 340 million to the lawyers representing the owners of the ‘MT New Diamond’ oil tanker, for the costs incurred by the Sri Lankan government in the assistance rendered to the ship and other related matters.

The claim seeks compensation for the costs related to the assistance rendered by all parties including the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC), Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) and Department of Coast Conservation, to extinguish the fire onboard the oil tanker, and other related matters.