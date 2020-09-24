Acting IGP arrives at Presidential Commission on political victimization

-

Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of political victimization.

The Acting IGP arrived at the commission, a short while ago, following a summon to give evidence, Ada Derana reporter said.

The police chief is to testify with regard to a complaint lodged by former Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe.

Meanwhile several ministers of the former government are also scheduled to appear at the commission to give evidence.