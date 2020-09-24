AG submits further claim of Rs 100m to MT New Diamond owners

September 24, 2020   04:23 pm

The Attorney General has submitted a further claim of Rs 100 million to the owners of the crude oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’, increasing the total claim to Rs 440 million.

On September 16, the AG had submitted an interim claim of Rs. 340 million to the lawyers representing the owners of the oil tanker, for the costs incurred by the Sri Lankan government in the assistance rendered to the ship and other related matters.

The claim had sought compensation for the costs related to the assistance rendered by all stakeholders including the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC), Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) and Department of Coast Conservation, to extinguish the fire onboard the oil tanker, and other related matters.

The coordinating officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne today revealed that the owners of the crude oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ have informed Attorney General Dappula de Livera of their agreement to fully settle the interim claim of the government stakeholders for Rs. 340 million.

