Tuition classes for 2020 A/L banned from Oct. 06

The Department of Examinations says that all tuition classes and seminars related to the 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be prohibited from midnight on October 06 until the examinations are concluded.

Meanwhile tuition classes and seminars related to the Grade 05 Scholarship Examination will be prohibited from midnight on October 07 until the exam ends.

The 2020 A/L exam is scheduled to be held from October 12 to November 06 while the Scholarship Examination is to be held on October 11.

Accordingly the organizing of tuition classes, lectures and seminars related to these exams, printing of model papers and distributing them and publicizing such through print or electronic media as well as the possession of such material will be prohibited during the aforementioned time periods.

The general public is advised to inform the nearest police station o the Department of Examinations regarding individuals or institutions violating this directive.