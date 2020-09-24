Gamini Lokuge appointed Chairman of Committee on Public Petitions

Gamini Lokuge appointed Chairman of Committee on Public Petitions

September 24, 2020   09:36 pm

-

Minister Gamini Lokuge has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions of the Ninth Parliament. 

The name of Minister Gamini Lokuge for the above post was nominated by MP Jayantha Ketagoda and seconded by the MP Jagath Pushpakumara.

This appointment was made at the first meeting of the Committee on Public Petitions held in Parliament today (24). 

Members of the Committee on Public Petitions, Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, Minister S. Viyalanderan, Thenuka Vidanagamage, Imthiaz Bakeer Markar, Dilip Wedaarachchi, Cader Mastan, Ashoka Priyantha, Mujibur Rahuman, Kulasingham Dileepan, Nipuna Ranawaka, Geetha Kumarasinghe, Rajika Wickramasinghe were present at this meeting.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Public Petitions also decided to proceed forth with the Public Petitions which were previously brought to the notice during the 8th Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories