Modi looking forward to reviewing bilateral ties with Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the virtual talks with his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, said on Thursday (24) that he is looking forward to reviewing their bilateral relations comprehensively.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Indian Prime Minister said the two nations must explore way to enhance their cooperation in the post-COVID era.

He stated this in response to a tweet published by PM Rajapaksa on Wednesday (23), which read: “Looking forward to interacting with PM @narendramodi at the virtual summit scheduled for 26th September. We expect to review the multifaceted bilateral relationship between our nations, ranging from politics, economics, defence, tourism and other areas of mutual interest.”

The two leaders are expected hold discussions in India’s first virtual summit in the neighbourhood on Saturday (26).

The virtual summit is the first official interaction between the leaders after they met in New Delhi in February this year.

