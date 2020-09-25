Sajith calls on Pakistani High Commissioner

-

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has called on High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Major General (Retired) Muhammad Saad Khattak on Thursday (24).

The duo has held discussions on several topics of common interest including areas such as trade, sports and education, the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

It further read that the Opposition Leader and the Pakistani High Commissioner have agreed that bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest must be vigorously pursued.

Parliamentarians Dr. Harsha de Silva and Eran Wickramaratne were also present during this discussion.