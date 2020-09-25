Sajith calls on Pakistani High Commissioner

Sajith calls on Pakistani High Commissioner

September 25, 2020   09:13 am

-

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has called on High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Major General (Retired) Muhammad Saad Khattak on Thursday (24).

The duo has held discussions on several topics of common interest including areas such as trade, sports and education, the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

It further read that the Opposition Leader and the Pakistani High Commissioner have agreed that bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest must be vigorously pursued.

Parliamentarians Dr. Harsha de Silva and Eran Wickramaratne were also present during this discussion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories