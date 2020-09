-

Kiribathgoda Police has arrested an individual who had been in possession of 213g and 868mg of heroin.

He was taken into custody while at a house located in the area of Gonawala in Kelaniya.

The 37-year-old arrestee has been identified as a resident of Nawagampura in Grandpass.

He will be produced before Mahara Magistrate’s Court today (25) and the Kiribathgoda Police is probing the incident further.