Underworld figure Podi Lassie further remanded

September 25, 2020   10:03 am

Notorious underworld figure Janith Madushanka, who operates under the alias “Podi Lassie”, has been further remanded until the 9th of October.

The order was delivered by the Galle Magistrate when the suspect was produced before courts this morning (25).

He has been named as the second suspect in the case filed over the death threats made in public at the Boossa Prison against the President, the Defence Secretary and certain high-ranking officers of the Prisons Department.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), on September 18, interrogated the suspect for over 06 hours at the Boossa Prison in connection with the threats issued to the VIPs.

