Five-member SC judge bench to consider petitions against 20A

September 25, 2020   01:31 pm

A five-member judge bench consisting of Supreme Court justices has been appointed to consider the petitions filed against the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The judge bench, chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, consists of four other Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Jayantha Jayawardhane, Vijith Malalgoda and Sisira de Abew.

The petitions will be taken up for consideration on the 29th of September.

